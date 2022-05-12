WeRobotics, a non-profit organisation, has announced a partnership between Flying Labs and Redwing Labs in India.

In 2018/2019, Flying Labs and Redwing cooperated on a medical cargo drone initiative with Papua New Guinea Flying Labs, Fiji Flying Labs, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The Redwing team consistently went far above and beyond to make this project a resounding success, which enabled them to accelerate their efforts in India. It's all too easy to focus exclusively on technology and technical expertise for these projects, so it's worth noting that Redwing also differentiated themselves by the values, humility, and cultural intelligence they brought to the effort. This explains why we've been following their excellent work in India ever since," said the announcement.

To change last-mile healthcare supply chains, Redwing develops, produces, and manages autonomous drone logistics solutions. Their work straddles the lines between social impact, healthcare, and aerospace. They are motivated by the aim of providing access to everyone, wherever. Redwing exists to guarantee that everyone has easy and affordable access to life-saving medical supplies.

Redwing is India's fastest-growing healthcare drone logistics start-up, founded in 2018. The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, various State governments, healthcare firms, foundations, funders, organisations, and enablers are all partners with Redwing.

Redwing drones can travel 50 kilometres and operate independently with a payload of 2 kg. Along with Redwing's other software stacks, it aspires to create logistical networks that can be given over to the real stakeholders in the local community following an introductory period. Redwing's cooperation with WeRobotics will enable them to penetrate areas where this technology has the potential to make long-term dramatic effects.

Since 2016, WeRobotics and Flying Labs have promoted locally-led and locally-owned medical drone delivery. WeRobotics worked with multiple Ministries of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the United Nations, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, BD, Population Services International (PSI), and others over the last six years to enable and expand locally-led critical cargo drone logistics.

"We have run professional, hands-on cargo training with Flying Labs and carried out locally-led medical deliveries in Peru, Dominican Republic, Nepal, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Uganda, Madagascar, Benin, and the Philippines. These deliveries in 2021 and 2022 included the first-ever deliveries of COVID vaccines to very remote communities in Madagascar and the Philippines," said the announcement.