SORA Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and Njala University, by which drones and accumulated knowledge of SORA Technology will contribute to improved health outcomes and human capital development in Sierra Leone.

The MoU, titled "Establishment of Medical Drone Infrastructure in Sierra Leone', is based on common views about the huge potential of drones both for solving the bottlenecks of medical supplies in Sierra Leone and contributing to national digitalization strategies and human capital development. The parties have already been preparing a pilot of their system of drone delivery in Sierra Leone for providing appropriate service of medical supplies in rural areas.



The fixed-wing drone by SORA Technology is designed not only for delivering medical supplies at long range but also for aerial monitoring and data collection. The agreement will help contribute to improving the drone and digital capabilities of Sierra Leone.



Moreover, SORA Technology is also collaborating with HealthGrid Sierra Leone, an initiative to provide access to electricity, internet connectivity, and other essential services to off-grid health facilities in Sierra Leone. This initiative is organized by USAID Global Development Alliance (GDA) and managed by a multi-sector consortium, including RESOLVE, Orange Sierra Leone, bechtel.org, World Vision, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health and Sanitization. Synergies with these partners will help SORA Technology realize sustainable drone operations in rural Sierra Leone, and contribute to "Digitization for All" and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) of Sierra Leone.



"We are delighted to be working with DSTI and Njala University to commit not only for medical drone delivery but also for the entire support of the national digital development. This partnership is an important step for us to kick off our mission in Africa. Our drones achieve sustainable support for improving access to medical supplies while spurring digital innovations and transformations in various sectors of Sierra Leone." said Masaki Umeda, Africa Business Lead, SORA Technology.



"In order to exploit emerging technologies to improve health outcomes, DSTI works with multiple partners to create the enabling environment to seed and test these innovations and develop human capital to effectively engage with these technologies in a Sierra Leone-centric way. This partnership will pave the way to train Sierra Leonean drone pilots and data scientists and test and seed the integration of drones into the existing medical supply chain," said David Manley, Project Coordinator, DSTI.



"Njala University is delighted to partner with SORA Technology and DSTI in the area of drone technology and Data Science to contribute to the healthcare systems and human capital development in Sierra Leone. We are inspired by the amazing collaborative spirit to overcome the significant challenges of deploying drones safely and at scale. It's incredibly important to build a self-sustaining ecosystem of experts that can support the deployment of drones. It is expected that the partnership will create a national Drone and Data Academy, which will build local capacity, as well as provide young people with the skills to analyze aerial imagery, build and operate drones." said Thomas Songu, Director of Information & Communication Technology, Njala University.

