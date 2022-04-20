Gurgaon-based leading drone delivery startup TechEagle launched Vertiplane X3, India's fastest hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) drone, at the E-Commerce Logistics Summit 2022 in Mumbai today.

The newly launched drone has hybrid capabilities of a helicopter and an aeroplane, allowing it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter without the need for a runway.

Vertiplane X3 stands VERTI (Vertical flying, landing and take-off capabilities like a helicopter) + Plane ( Can cruise fast and cover long-distance like a passenger Aeroplane), X3 is model number in the Vertiplane series.

Vertiplane X3 will offer a maximum speed of 120 km/s with a distance of 100 km and a payload of 3 kg. It can travel diverse terrains to bring cargo and services to locations where conventional transportation would take hours or even days.

TechEagle's Made-In-India drone is intended to answer a number of challenges in a variety of industries including improved access to healthcare in remote areas, faster hyperlocal and e-commerce requirements, and marine and defence industry demands.

"With this new drone, we intend on associating with various clients in healthcare, hyperlocal (Zepto,Dunzo,Blinkit) and e-commerce (Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra) to solve mid-mile and last-mile logistics issues," says Vikram Singh Meena, Co-founder and CEO, TechEagle. "All stakeholders in the associated industries will benefit from the debut of the new drone, which will boost last-mile logistics delivery."

Bird? Plane? Drone?

The Vertiplane X3 can land and take flight in a space as tiny as 5m*5m. When the drone achieves its cruise height and speed, it acts like an airliner until it reaches its objective at which point it switches back to helicopter mode to land in a very tight area (5m*5m). The company's goal is to create and launch a 200-kg payload drone in the near future.

"One of the most difficult logistical concerns is last-mile logistics. Not only in India but across the world. It becomes more difficult in hilly terrain where medical supplies are in demand. We hope Vertiplane X3, as a solution, will alleviate the key pain points," says Singh.

Vertiplane X3 will be the first drone inducted in our On-Demand Drone Logistics Airline. This product is going to be the first big step towards our vision of saving and improving a billion lives."





Markets in focus

TechEagle seeks to carry healthcare cargo like blood, platelets, anti-venom, medications, and vaccinations to difficult-to reach-locations.

For e-commerce, the drone will solve last-mile and middle-mile delivery concerns that would otherwise necessitate an intricate and sophisticated logistical network.

For the defence sector, the drone may be used to move goods from one base camp to another on demand with minimal operational fuss and a reliable delivery system. It may also be used for surveillance and zone-mapping if a camera is attached to the drone's payload.

In the marine industry, the drone can transport cargo to and from ports and ships across distances of up to 100 kilometres. This efficiently resolves concerns relating to last-minute delivery during a voyage.

"We have always focused on providing solutions that benefit every individual in every nook and corner of the world, and we design products that are robust enough to provide such services. We intend to deliver nearly 10,000 parcels per day by the end of next year," Singh concluded on a bullish note.

Who knows, the next Amazon delivery to you may be via Vertiplane X3.. watch out for the buzz…