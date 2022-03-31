Volansi, a manufacturer of autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drones, has introduced its new VOLY 50 range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for long-distance transportation of flexible payloads.

Volansi, based in San Francisco, promises that the new VOLY 50 VTOL will allow clients to fly the fixed-wing drone to increasingly distant locations and carry a wider range of freight than ever before. As a consequence, the business declared that the next generation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is ready to provide improved transportation options to private, public, and military clients.

The lightweight vehicles can fly for up to eight hours at high speeds of 70 miles per hour, and being VTOL planes, they require limited takeoff ground and no infrastructure. VOLY 50 drones are manufactured with redundant lift motors and a modular, plug-and-play architecture, enabling for speedy and precise field assembly by a small team.

According to Volansi, the VOLY 50 series was designed to satisfy the stringent needs of enterprises flying drones from or to distant regions. They also suit military clients' needs for versatile aerial logistics vehicles with a compact footprint.

The new generation of UAVs is easily adaptable to hauling commercial items as well as the technology required for private security and military forces clients' intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications.

"The VOLY 50 was designed with the flexibility to meet the growing demand for rapid delivery of critical assets as well as to conduct ISR missions using a small operational footprint," said Volansi, CEO, Hannan Parvizian. "With its long-haul capability and modular design, the VOLY 50 represents a new opportunity to completely disrupt how critical assets are delivered, by minimizing personnel, and filling the gap where traditional delivery mechanisms were unable to achieve the mission."

The initial run of gasoline-powered VOLY 50s fly in a fixed-wing, pusher-driven forward flying mode. According to Volansi, future versions will allow customers to choose between heavy-fuel – JP5/JP8/Kerosene – or gasoline engines, depending on the resources they utilise and stock the most.

Volansi stated at the introduction of the craft that its VOLY 50 drones will be in low-rate production by 2023 and will comply with the National Defense Authorization Act.

The introduction of the new VOLY 50 series comes roughly nine months after Volansi conducted the first-ever autonomous drone deliveries between two ships utilising the VOLY 10 and 20 series VTOL UAVs.