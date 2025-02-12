Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Nigeria and Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, officially commissioned a state-of-the-art distribution centre for Zipline in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

"This marks a step in the state's commitment to developing more effective, self-sufficient and resilient healthcare infrastructure, and is especially vital amid global aid funding disruptions that threaten access to life-saving healthcare services in Nigeria and across the world," says an official release from Zipline.

The distribution centre for drone deliveries will integrate advanced warehousing, cold storage and inventory management to enable rapid, on-demand medical deliveries, the release added. "From this centre, Zipline serves hundreds of health facilities and community delivery sites within its 38,000 sq km coverage area, creating routine access in even the most remote parts of the state."

Since Zipline started operations in Bayelsa in 2023, the company has delivered over one million vaccine doses and more than 71,000 units of essential medicines and led multiple high-impact vaccination and health campaigns that have provided hundreds of thousands of supplements and tablets to residents across the state, the release added.

"These developments are not merely structures; they reflect our shared commitment to providing quality healthcare services to Nigerians, regardless of their location. The integration of technology, such as the Zipline drone flight services, signifies a bold step toward innovative healthcare delivery," says Ali Pate.

Akin Oyediran, Partnerships Executive, Zipline Nigeria adds: "As Nigeria continues to prioritise capacitating communities to meet citizens’ needs, Zipline is committed to working alongside government and local partners to ensure seamless integration of our technology to strengthen health systems around the country."

Zipline now operates 13 distribution centres across Africa. The company’s operations on the continent are 100 percent locally led and staffed, creating 30–40 high-skilled jobs per distribution centre with in-house training and certification for pharmacists, engineers and technicians, the release added.