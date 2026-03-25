Autonomous delivery company Zipline has announced a significant expansion of its financing round, adding $200 million in new funding to the $600 million raised in January, bringing the total to over $800 million.

The additional funding, which included backing from crypto investment firm Paradigm, has expanded Zipline’s Series H round to $800 million. The initial $600 million tranche led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Baillie Gifford, Valor Equity Partners, and Tiger Global valued the drone delivery startup at $7.6 billion.

The latest update was provided by Keller Cliffton, founder and CEO of Zipline, in a video message posted on X. “Things have moved a little faster than we expected,” Clifton said in the video.

The company revealed that the January round was massively oversubscribed, prompting the increase. The fresh capital will accelerate Zipline’s growth plans over the next two years, supporting both US expansion and international projects.

Beyond financing, Zipline highlighted rapid growth in delivery volumes. Customers are increasingly relying on the service multiple times a day — even for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — with average basket sizes rising more than 20% in recent weeks. “To meet demand, Zipline plans to double the number of brands available on its app within 30 days, adding restaurants and retailers at record speed thanks to new software that enables onboarding in less than 24 hours,” said Cliffton.

The company also emphasised its resilience during harsh winter conditions in the US, continuing operations through hail, snow, and ice storms — a key differentiator in logistics reliability.





Globally, Zipline announced a new national-scale contract in Rwanda, where it will deploy its Platform 2 technology across major cities, open a third distribution centre, and serve every hospital and health facility nationwide. A recent study found Zipline’s services reduce missed opportunities to treat malaria by 60%, underscoring its impact on healthcare delivery.

With this latest funding boost, Zipline is positioning itself not only as a leader in autonomous logistics but also as a company capable of scaling rapidly in diverse and challenging environments.

Founded in 2014 in California, the company began with a bold mission: to make essential goods accessible to everyone, everywhere. Its breakthrough came in 2016 when Zipline launched operations in Rwanda, delivering blood and medical supplies to remote hospitals. That success quickly expanded to a few more countries in Africa, where Zipline became a lifeline for communities with limited infrastructure.

Zipline's Platform 2 drone introduced in 2023

From those beginnings, Zipline has grown into the world’s largest autonomous drone delivery service. Its aircraft have flown more than 100 million miles and completed over a million deliveries across four continents. The company’s drones are fully electric, capable of carrying payloads ranging from blood and vaccines to retail goods and restaurant meals. By combining long-range regional drones with precise home-delivery systems, Zipline has built a logistics platform that is both sustainable and scalable.

Partnerships have been central to Zipline’s expansion. Governments and health organisations in Africa rely on its network to strengthen medical supply chains, while in the US, Zipline has teamed up with Walmart and Chipotle to bring drone delivery into everyday consumer life. This dual focus of humanitarian impact and commercial innovation sets Zipline apart from competitors, positioning it as a leader in next-generation logistics.

Today, Zipline stands at the intersection of technology and social good. Its drones not only save lives by delivering critical medicines but also reduce emissions and reshape how goods move globally. What began as a solution for rural healthcare has evolved into a blueprint for the future of logistics.