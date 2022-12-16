Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics and deliveries, announced a partnership with the Government of Rwanda that aims to complete nearly two million instant deliveries and fly more than 200 million autonomous kilometres in Rwanda by 2029.

"Under the new partnership, Rwanda will triple its delivery volume by adding new delivery sites in rural and urban locations throughout the country and opening up Zipline's service to other government entities. In doing so, Rwanda is bringing innovative and environmentally friendly logistics and delivery to the country, and it will be the first country in the world with the ability to make autonomous instant deliveries to its entire population," says a release from Zipline.

What started with blood six years ago now includes medicine, medical supplies, nutrition and animal health products, the release added. "This new partnership expands that foundation to support the country's financial, e-commerce and tourism industries. In fact, any agency within the government, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, the Rwanda Development Board, the Rwanda Medical Supply, and the National Child Development Agency, can use Zipline's instant logistics and delivery system."

Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Development Board says: "With this new agreement, we will be incorporating Zipline into many aspects of our national operations from providing a reliable healthcare supply chain, to addressing malnutrition, to creating an unforgettable eco-tourism experience. Rwanda is an innovation hub and we're thrilled to be the first country in the world to launch a national drone delivery service."

From its distribution centres in Muhanga and Kayonza, Zipline delivers 75 percent of the country's blood supply outside of Kigali, the release said. "Because of Zipline's instant delivery network, more than 400 hospitals and clinics get blood, medication and the supplies they need within minutes of ordering, giving them the ability to treat both everyday medical conditions and emergencies. In fact, using data from Rwandan public hospitals, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found an 88 percent reduction of in-hospital maternal deaths due to postpartum haemorrhage as a result of Zipline's logistics and delivery system. Simply put: more mothers are alive because they were at a medical facility that relies on Zipline's instant delivery network."

Daniel Marfo, Senior Vice President and Head of Africa business and operations, Zipline says: "Instant logistics has saved thousands of lives and is solving some of the world's most important problems – hunger and malnutrition, road congestion and environmental pollution, and lack of access to healthcare. We are honoured to expand our relationship with our first customer to support additional sectors of government and create more impact together."

This year alone, the Ministry of Agriculture delivered more than 500,000 doses of animal health vaccines and more than 8,000 units of swine semen to vets and farmers using Zipline, the release added.