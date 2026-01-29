Ata Capital has completed the acquisition of Booksite Proprietary through Ata Fund III, marking the fund’s final investment and expanding its presence in South Africa’s logistics and distribution sector.

Booksite is a specialist third-party logistics and warehousing provider serving the country’s publishing and book industries. The company offers a range of value-added services, including order processing, customer service, warehousing, distribution, credit management and collections. These services are operated from a strategically located facility in Cape Town, supporting publishers and book distributors across the market.

According to Ata Capital, the acquisition reflects confidence in Booksite’s established market position and growth potential. The company has demonstrated consistent organic growth and is supported by an experienced management team, which Ata Fund III plans to partner with as it continues to scale the business.

Commenting on the transaction, Ata Capital CEO Lelo Rantloane stated in a social media post: “This transaction represents a compelling opportunity to secure a foothold in the South African logistics and distribution space with a high-quality and scalable platform.”

The acquisition concludes Ata Fund III’s investment cycle and underscores Ata Capital’s focus on platform businesses with specialised capabilities and long-term growth prospects within the logistics and supply chain sector.