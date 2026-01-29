Russia’s logistics company Delo Group is considering establishing a grain transshipment hub in the Sultanate of Oman to supply grain to countries along the east coast of Africa. The company’s chairman said the move is aimed at redistributing and delivering Russian grain to African markets from the proposed hub.

Sergei Shishkarev, chairman of Delo Group’s board of directors, said the idea is to create a facility in Oman that could handle grain transshipment, possible processing and trading operations before shipping the grain to countries in eastern Africa.

Shishkarev said the plan primarily targets countries on the east coast of Africa where there is strong demand for Russian grain.

Under its long-term development strategy to 2035, Delo Group also intends to establish a presence in grain storage facilities, including grain elevators and warehouses, in key grain-consuming regions such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and possibly Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Delo Group is a Russian transport and logistics holding that operates marine container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins. It also runs a network of railway container terminals, and has a fleet of containers and flatcars. Its transportation division includes intermodal and multimodal operators, and the stevedoring division incorporates major container terminal operators.

The proposal was highlighted in a post by the Russian Embassy in Kenya on social media, which said the plan could help strengthen wheat supply chains in the region.