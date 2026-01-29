Mirova has agreed to invest USD 19 million in Cold Solutions Kiambu (SEZ) Limited to support the development of sustainable agri-solar logistics and strengthen energy-efficient cold chain infrastructure in Kenya. The funding will help expand temperature-controlled warehouse and logistics services, boost food security, and reduce food loss and waste in the region.

The investment has been made through the Mirova Gigaton Fund, a vehicle dedicated to financing climate-aligned infrastructure in emerging markets, and will enable Cold Solutions Kiambu to continue developing its flagship logistic initiatives.

Cold Solutions Kiambu specialises in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics for agricultural and pharmaceutical products. With Mirova’s financing, the company will enhance energy-efficient refrigeration systems that support both food and health supply chains.

The facility’s operations incorporate rooftop solar power, which supplies a portion of the energy for refrigeration, and use low-impact refrigerants, reflecting a focus on reducing environmental harm while maintaining operational capacity.

Cold Solutions Kiambu’s infrastructure at Tatu City has considerable storage capacity, allowing it to preserve perishable goods and support reliable logistics across sectors that depend on temperature-controlled supply chains.

The investment is aligned with international efforts on sustainable development, contributing to goals such as zero hunger, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

John Kimotho, Investment Director at Mirova Kenya, said the financing demonstrates the Gigaton Fund’s aim to accelerate climate-focused solutions in emerging markets. Investment Director Suki Muia of ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, a co-investor, emphasised that the partnership supports reducing food loss and strengthening food systems in the region.