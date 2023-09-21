Akinon, a digital commerce solutions provider, has joined forces with Mall for Women, a platform dedicated to increasing women’s participation in the digital economy and enhancing their shopping experiences.

"Together, they're poised to transform women-focused online shopping and empower women entrepreneurs," says an official release.

Akinon and Mall for Women signed a memorandum of understanding during Seamless Africa 2023, the release added.

"We're thrilled to be part of Mall for Women's journey," says Justin Power, Regional Director, Akinon. "Our goal is to assist them in reaching new markets and providing them with the necessary insights to succeed."