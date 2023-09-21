Akinon, Mall for Women to enhance women-focused online shopping
Akinon, a digital commerce solutions provider, has joined forces with Mall for Women, a platform dedicated to increasing women’s participation in the digital economy and enhancing their shopping experiences.
"Together, they're poised to transform women-focused online shopping and empower women entrepreneurs," says an official release.
Akinon and Mall for Women signed a memorandum of understanding during Seamless Africa 2023, the release added.
"We're thrilled to be part of Mall for Women's journey," says Justin Power, Regional Director, Akinon. "Our goal is to assist them in reaching new markets and providing them with the necessary insights to succeed."
Sanele Simmons II, Co-founder and CEO, Mall for Women adds: "We believe that together with Akinon, we can offer our great shopping experiences for more women in new regions."
Founded in 2016, Akinon is known for its cutting-edge digital commerce solutions that help businesses enhance customers' shopping experiences. Over the years, they have collaborated with brands like Samsung, M&S, and Gap.
Mall for Women offers a wide range of carefully selected products and services, catering specifically to women's preferences. In addition to being a shopping hub, Mall for Women supports women entrepreneurs by enabling them to list their products and services.