Amazon announced the launch of Amazon.co.za, providing customers in South Africa and customers can now discover and shop from a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories, take advantage of great prices, and enjoy same-day and next-day delivery.



For products fulfilled by Amazon, customers will enjoy free delivery on their first order, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500 (about $27). Customers will also receive status updates via WhatsApp, so they can track their order at every step of the way. To further ensure a convenient and trusted shopping experience, Amazon.co.za offers hassle-free returns within 30 days via convenient options, including home pickup and self-drop. Additionally, customer support is provided via phone, email, and live chat.

“We are excited to launch Amazon.co.za, along with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa. We provide customers with great value, broad selection—including international and local products—and a convenient delivery experience," said Robert Koen, managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon. "From today, customers can count on Amazon.co.za for a stress-free shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery, access to 3,000 pickup points, 24/7 customer support, and easy returns. Customers will also enjoy free delivery on their first order.”

Amazon.co.za features a wide range of products across categories such as Consumer Electronics, Sporting Equipment, Toys, Home, and small Kitchen Appliances, including international brands such as Apple, Sony, HP, LEGO, Chicco, Maybelline, Pampers, Neutrogena, and Johnson’s. The store will also include popular local brands from independent South African sellers, including Amanda-Jayne, King Kong Leather, Masodi, and Tiger Lily.

More than 60% of the items sold in Amazon’s stores globally are from independent sellers—most of which are small- and medium-sized businesses—providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for shoppers.

“The heartbeat of our small business enterprises measures the health of our country’s economy. If they are pumping, the nation is growing. We welcome companies that provide opportunities for local sellers and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses," said Minister of Small Business Development of South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. "We are counting on Amazon to provide such opportunities to our small enterprises, and look forward to working together to unlock these opportunities. This will create jobs and contribute to government’s objective of repairing the legacy of poverty and inequality. This is the heartbeat we want to hear.”