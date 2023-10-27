Amazon announced that it will launch Amazon.co.za in 2024, providing South African-based sellers the ability to reach customers across the country starting next year.

More than 60 percent of sales in Amazon’s stores are from independent sellers — most of which are small and medium-sized businesses — providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for consumers. Independent sellers in South Africa can register their businesses on sell.amazon.com/south-africa.

“We look forward to launching Amazon.co.za in South Africa, providing local sellers, brand owners, and entrepreneurs — small and large — the opportunity to grow their business with Amazon, and delivering great value and a convenient shopping experience for customers across South Africa,” says Robert Koen, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon.

Johannesburg-based African Mamas Crafts employs home-based crafters in rural areas and sees opportunity to grow their small business in the Amazon store. “African Mamas is very excited at the prospect of working with Amazon locally to leverage their tools and expertise to grow our ecommerce business. We cannot wait to embark on this journey of growth,” says Nomaswazi Tinus, Founder and Director, African Mamas Crafts.

Another business looking forward to the launch is Reader’s Warehouse, created by two brothers who grew up with a passion for books and reading. Sean Bulpin, Director, Reader’s Warehouse says: “I am absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Amazon and sell in their store. This presents an incredible chance to expand our ecommerce business and tap into a broader customer base in South Africa.”

The launch of Amazon.co.za in 2024 will provide independent sellers throughout the country an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale their businesses while leveraging the innovative capabilities provided by Amazon.