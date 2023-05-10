Full-service customs agency CB Customs Broker, a subsidiary of Lufthansa Cargo, announced a new partnership with GEORGI Handling at the international trade fair transport logistic 2023 in Munich.

The aim of the partnership is to further expand the e-commerce business at Frankfurt Airport, says a release from CB Customs Broker. "To this end, both companies are creating a new e-commerce terminal in Cargo City South. The new focal point in the south of Frankfurt Airport opens up another important base in the direction of the Asian market. Airlines from Asia, which frequently land in the southern part of the hub in Frankfurt, can thus use the companies' integrated solutions and have e-commerce shipments handled automatically and quickly."

Uwe Glunz, Managing Director, CB Customs Broker says: "We want to become the leading expert for e-commerce customs clearance in Germany. To achieve this, we have developed our own software that digitises all the necessary customs clearance processes and, thanks to the high degree of automation, are able to process large order volumes in a very short time. The new partnership is another milestone towards this vision and enables us to offer our integrated and automated solutions now also in Cargo City South. With GEORGI Handling, we have found a partner that reliably and quickly takes care of the physical handling directly on site. We are thus creating a first-class, innovative offering specifically for the Asian region."