DP World has recently announced the continued expansion of its e-commerce platform Dubuy.com in Africa, with launches in both Ghana and Zambia. The latest roll-out of the wholesale marketplace opens access to global supply chains for even more African businesses.

Dubuy.com provides advanced technology and secure transactions for wholesale traders, connecting them safely and efficiently to international markets. These digital tools are underpinned by DP World's robust physical infrastructure across Africa, such as the port at Maputo and its connections with East and South Africa. On the West Coast, DP World currently offers port-centric logistics solutions through Senegal and Angola.

With Dubuy.com already offered in the UAE, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Kenya, the latest launches demonstrate DP World's continued commitment to creating strategic trading gateways for the region, both physically and digitally.

Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade, said: "Dubuy.com continues to offer African businesses new ways to trade and expand. We are committed to providing digital infrastructure that connects economies and opens access to markets for all businesses. The latest launches connect our users with even more opportunities for growth."