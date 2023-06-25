Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopost, the designated postal operator of Ethiopia, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that aims to revolutionize Ethiopia’s e-commerce landscape, positioning the country as the gateway for e-commerce in Africa.



“Under the terms of the MOU, the parties have identified various areas of cooperation in both the domestic and international e-commerce supply chain. These include international transport, domestic logistics, transit services, and transshipment operations, with a strong focus on streamlining and optimizing the entire e-commerce business flow,” the Ethiopost release reads.

Moreover, recognizing the potential for growth and the need for efficient logistics infrastructure, Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopost have committed to making Addis Ababa Bole International Airport the premier e-commerce parcel gateway for Africa and its surrounding areas. By combining their expertise and resources, the two companies are poised to deliver seamless solutions that support the growth and success of online businesses.

Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopost are committed to enhancing Ethiopia’s national eCommerce capacity and facilitating the transition towards a robust digital economy. By streamlining logistics and leveraging their extensive networks, the collaboration will empower businesses to expand their reach, tap into new markets, and increase their sales potential.

Hanna Arayaselassie, CEO of Ethiopost, expressed enthusiasm about the MOU, highlighting its significance in propelling Ethiopia’s eCommerce capabilities to new heights. “This MOU represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to bolster our eCommerce capabilities,” she stated. “Through our collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines, we will offer businesses the means to access untapped markets and amplify their sales potential.”

As a respected and globally recognized airline, Ethiopian Airlines brings unparalleled expertise in international transportation and logistics. The company’s extensive network spanning five continents, coupled with its renowned efficiency and reliability, positions it as an ideal partner for Ethiopost. Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said, “We are happy to launch this collaboration and contribute meaningful impact for the country.”

Ethiopost, as the designated postal operator of Ethiopia, boasts a deep understanding of the domestic market and has a strong track record of delivering reliable postal services for the past 129 years. The combination of Ethiopian Airlines’ international reach and Ethiopost’s local expertise and network create a formidable force that will propel Ethiopia’s eCommerce sector forward.

By establishing Ethiopia as a prominent player in the African e-commerce market, this partnership will not only stimulate the growth of local enterprises but also attract foreign investment and pave the way for a thriving digital economy.