Maersk has signed a multi-year partnership with ASOS, the U.K-headquartered global fashion e-commerce destination.

"ASOS has appointed Maersk as its strategic logistics partner for supply chain management (SCM), supporting the growth of the FTSE 250-listed company. ASOS serves over 26 million active customers in over 200 markets. These customers can shop a curated edit of nearly 70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local partner brands and its mix of fashion-led own-brand labels," says a release from Maersk.

"We are very proud to support ASOS’ global operations and growth ambitions," says Gary Jeffreys, Area Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Maersk. "We first started working with ASOS during the pandemic when we were able to support the business in a challenging market. This new strategic partnership is a testament to the strength of the relationship we built during that period.

"We can provide a global e-commerce fashion retailer like ASOS with the needed agility, speed and resilience in its supply chain because we are owning and controlling the assets along the transport chain from factory to fulfilment centres.”

David Flavell, Head of Supply Chain, ASOS adds: "Over a short period, ASOS has built a robust strategic relationship with Maersk, bringing together two leading businesses. Together we have continued to focus on driving speed to market, helping us improve our customer proposition and support our continued growth."

Under the agreement, Maersk and ASOS will partner on SCM along with ocean and air services into all fulfilment centres globally. ASOS’ four fulfilment centres, two located in the U.K. and one each in Germany and the U.S., handled almost 100 million orders in the company’s most recent financial year, the release added.