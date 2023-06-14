FedEx and Floship, a leading global circular supply chain solutions provider for e-commerce brands, announced a partnership designed to provide enhanced fulfilment and logistics services to e-tailers worldwide.

Through investment by the FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL), the partnership will create an end-to-end digitised fulfilment and return solution, enhancing operational efficiency through optimal inventory management and best-in-class delivery using FedEx services, says an official release.

"This partnership will give FedEx's e-commerce customers access to Floship’s global network of warehouses and powerful logistics platform’s capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfilment operations. At the same time, Floship’s customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of FedEx extensive transportation options to optimise their operations. Additionally, FedEx’s and Floship’s cross-border e-commerce customers in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America will gain access to enhanced fulfilment, last-mile delivery, as well as hassle-free returns."

This is the second investment by FIL, which makes early-stage investments in start-ups, primarily in India, to bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market through FedEx global networks, resources and customer base, the release added.

“FedEx continues to actively seek out strategic collaborations like this to help evolve our operations and product offerings to meet the needs of the modern supply chain,” says Kami Viswanathan, senior vice president, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, FedEx Express. “Our approach allows mutual benefits to be gained through partnership as we seek to transform the global logistics industry.”

Joshua Tsui, CEO, Floship adds: “Floship is thrilled to be working alongside FedEx to redefine the global e-commerce fulfilment landscape. As more consumers around the world embrace e-commerce, businesses must come together to provide customers with innovative solutions that redefine the traditional linear supply chain. By bringing this collaboration to market, our mutual goal is to provide e-commerce brands and retailers with a one-stop, all-inclusive two-way supply chain solution that enables brands to grow at an exponential rate whilst simultaneously delivering a superior customer experience.”