Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, has launched the Integrated Courier and Logistics Management System – Ghana (iCOLMS-GH), a digital platform aimed at streamlining and regulating the country’s growing courier and logistics sector.

The platform was introduced at an event in Cantonments, with the government positioning it as a solution to improve safety, transparency, and accountability in e-commerce deliveries. The initiative follows a disrupted enforcement exercise in August 2025, when a joint operation by the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission and the Ghana Police Service led to the seizure of hundreds of motorbikes.

At the time, authorities suspended enforcement and committed to building a more accessible, digital compliance system. The newly launched iCOLMS-GH platform introduces a fully paperless licensing regime, allowing courier companies and individual riders to register, renew licences and verify compliance status online.

The system integrates with national platforms such as Ghana.GOV and the National Identification Authority, with plans for further integration with the police’s Traffitech-GH platform to strengthen monitoring and enforcement.

According to the Minister, the platform also enables customers to verify the legitimacy of courier operators before handing over goods, addressing concerns around unregistered players in the market and declining consumer trust.

The government has announced a 19-day grace period for compliance, running from March 12 to March 31, 2026. During this period, courier companies and riders are expected to onboard and integrate with the system. Authorities said enforcement will resume from April 1, 2026, with joint task forces from the police and the regulator expected to carry out nationwide checks.

Officials say the move reflects a broader effort to formalise the sector while supporting the continued growth of Ghana’s digital economy and e-commerce ecosystem.