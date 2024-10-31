Jumia, the leading Africa e-commerce platform, has chosen the state-of-the-art Agility Logistics Park in Tema, Ghana, to be its new nationwide fulfilment operations centre.

Jumia will occupy 6,000 sq.m. of warehousing at the park, using the facility for storage, fulfilment and office space under a 10-year lease agreement, says an official release from Agility. The facility will hold a wide range of products and be used to process orders and ship deliveries to consumers across Ghana.

“We chose the Agility Logistics Park in Tema because its strategic location will help ensure rapid, efficient delivery of products throughout Ghana," says Temidayo Ojo, CEO, Jumia Ghana. "Increased quality storage capacity at the new facility will enable us to improve efficiency in managing our growing product range, allowing us to better meet the expectations of Ghanaian customers."

The Agility Logistics Park, Ghana is minutes from Tema Port, one of West Africa’s largest, and offers the country’s most modern warehousing and infrastructure, and best facilities management, security, versatility and leasing terms. The park includes a training facility as well as sustainability features that reduce waste and lower energy and water consumption, the release added.

Geoffrey White, CEO, Agility Africa says: “We are delighted that Jumia chose to make the Agility Global warehouse park in Tema its new home in Ghana. The location, modern infrastructure and services at ALP Ghana make it ideal for e-commerce operations. We’re confident that quality warehousing can assist Jumia to accelerate its growth and meet the demands of Ghana’s rapidly expanding online shopping market.”

Jumia is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and operates in 11 African countries. The company’s JumiaPay solution facilitates online payment transactions.