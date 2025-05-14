Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced the expansion of its logistics service, Jumia Delivery, to Nigeria.

Building on its successful operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Jumia Delivery offers individuals and businesses a fast, secure, and cost-effective parcel delivery service across the country, says an official release.

"With one of the largest delivery fleets and a distribution network spanning over hundreds of cities, Jumia Delivery is set to revolutionise logistics and enhance shipping convenience for all. Customers can now send parcels with ease, benefiting from Jumia’s reliable logistics infrastructure and extensive partnerships with third-party logistics providers."

Francis Dufay, CEO, Jumia says: "Africa’s growing digital economy demands robust and efficient delivery services, and we are excited to introduce Jumia Delivery as a reliable solution to improve last-mile logistics. The introduction of Jumia Delivery in Nigeria, following our success in Côte d'Ivoire, is a major step forward in addressing logistics challenges and meeting the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses."

Following its rollout in Nigeria, Jumia plans to expand Jumia Delivery to other key markets including Kenya, Ghana and Senegal, further extending its logistics capabilities across the continent, the release added.