Jumia Group, an African e-commerce company, reported a 34% year-over-year revenue jump to $61.4 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. This performance, up from $45.7 million in the same period last year, reflects a company successfully navigating a leaner operational model while capturing a growing slice of the continent’s digital marketplace.

The growth was distributed across Jumia's diverse business arms. Third-party sales reached $26.7 million, representing a 33% increase (or 22% on a constant currency basis), fueled by high consumer engagement within its marketplace. Simultaneously, first-party sales revenue hit $29.9 million, climbing 33% on a constant currency basis as the platform deepened its partnerships with

Following the launch of a new retail advertising platform, marketing and advertising revenue surged 42% to $2.9 million. While advertising currently represents only 1% of the company's gross merchandise value (GMV), leadership identified this as a high-margin area with substantial upside potential for future scaling.

The platform experienced significant expansion during the quarter, with total GMV surging to $279.5 million. Order volume for physical goods grew by 31%, reaching 7.5 million orders. This growth was supported by an expanding customer base, which attracted 3 million customers, a notable increase from 2.4 million in Q4 2024.

Jumia plans to double down on low-cost acquisition strategies, utilising a mix of SEO, CRM, and traditional radio jingles to retain its growing user base.

Jumia recently exited non-core markets, including South Africa and Tunisia, and bolstered its balance sheet through a secondary share offering. These efficiency gains are reflected in the bottom line: the company narrowed its loss before income tax to $9.7 million, a significant improvement from the $17.6 million loss reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.