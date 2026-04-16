



Jumia Group has officially announced the acceleration of its strategic expansion across Nigeria, marking a significant shift in its operational focus towards deepening its presence beyond major urban centres. According to the organisation’s latest corporate communications, this initiative is specifically designed to extend the reach of e-commerce into the northern and underserved regions of the country. By moving into these territories, the group aims to bridge the logistical gap that has historically separated remote consumers from the digital marketplace, ensuring a more equitable distribution of goods and services.

The most recent phase of this expansion includes high-priority activations in four key northern locations: Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Damaturu. By establishing a formal operational footprint in these cities, Jumia Group is actively working to decentralise its logistics network and strengthen its coverage across smaller cities situated along existing corridors. This localised approach is intended to bring e-commerce services closer to the customer base, ensuring that regional accessibility is no longer a barrier to digital retail. The presence of physical pickup stations in these areas serves as a vital touchpoint for consumers who may have previously lacked reliable delivery options.

A core component of this expansion strategy is the improvement of delivery efficiency through the optimisation of last-mile logistics. By placing fulfilment and pickup infrastructure within northern cities like Damaturu and Sokoto, the company can streamline the transit process and reduce the time required for packages to reach their final destination. This focus on "Last Mile" logistics is essential for maintaining high service standards in regions where infrastructure may have previously limited the speed and reliability of deliveries. Through these efforts, the company ensures that the quality of service in the north matches that of the more developed southern hubs.

The expansion is further geared towards unlocking latent consumer demand in regions where access to formal retail has been historically restricted. By providing a reliable platform for the purchase and delivery of goods, Jumia Group is creating new opportunities for market engagement in these underserved areas. This initiative not only broadens the company's national footprint but also integrates previously isolated regions into the wider digital economy, fostering a more inclusive e-commerce environment across Nigeria. Ultimately, this strategic move aims to empower local populations by providing them with the same convenience and variety of choice traditionally reserved for major metropolitan populations.