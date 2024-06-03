Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Nigeria, launched a new integrated warehouse and logistics network facility spanning 30,000 square metres with over 17,000 square metres of covered storage in Isolo, Lagos.

The development signifies a major step forward in Jumia Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing its logistics capabilities and improving customers' shopping experience, says an official release.

“The launch of our integrated warehouse marks a key moment for Jumia Nigeria," says Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria. "By consolidating our operations under one roof, we are not only streamlining our fulfilment processes but also laying the groundwork for significant improvements in efficiency, scalability and cost reduction. This will allow us to offer a wider product variety and, most importantly, deliver them to our consumers faster than ever before."

Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Commissioner for Commerce, Co-operatives, Trade and Investment adds: "“Jumia’s journey in Nigeria has been nothing short of extraordinary. From simple beginnings, it has grown into a leading e-commerce company revolutionising the way we shop and do business. This new warehouse with its cutting-edge technology and vast capacity will significantly enhance Jumia’s ability to serve its customers efficiently. Meeting the ever-growing demands of the e-commerce sector, it is a bold economic step forward in ensuring that goods can be delivered faster, more reliably and at a lower cost. We are proud to support initiatives such as these that drive economic growth and provide employment opportunities for our people. This warehouse will create numerous jobs and provide skill development opportunities, further strengthening our local workforce.”

The integrated warehouse will eliminate the need for first-mile transportation between multiple warehouses and sorting centres, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon emissions, demonstrating Jumia’s commitment to sustainability, the release added.

“We are excited to provide our dedicated supply chain team with a modern and improved working environment," says Richmond Otu, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Jumia Nigeria. "The new facility’s central location in Isolo offers convenient access for our staff and streamlines the logistics processes. Additionally, the integration of various services will empower us to optimise fulfilment and reduce our environmental impact through minimised transportation requirements."

(Video Credit: Jumia)

Jumia Q12024 operating loss down 71%

NYSE-listed Jumia reported an operating loss of $8 million for the first quarter of 2024, down 71 percent from a loss of $28 million in Q12023.

Revenue was up 19 percent YoY to $49 million and Gross merchandise value increased five percent to $181 million.



