NYSE-listed Jumia, a leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has launched its largest integrated warehouse in Egypt, located on the Suez Road in Cairo.

"The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo," says an official release.

Spanning over 27,000 square metres, the warehouse serves as an integrated logistics center aimed at enhancing storage and distribution efficiency, especially in underserved areas such as Upper Egypt, the release added.

"We are proud to unveil this milestone investment, which reflects Jumia’s deep-rooted commitment to Egypt as a strategic market in our pan-African operations. This new facility not only improves how we serve millions of customers and sellers across the country but also strengthens our support for local manufacturers, drives job creation, and advances Egypt’s digital economy. We see this warehouse as a launchpad for innovation and growth, not just in Egypt, but for the entire region," says Abdellatif Olama, CEO, Jumia Egypt.

The facility complements Jumia’s broader infrastructure expansion across Africa, following the successful launch of a new warehouse in Ivory Coast in April 2025 in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade. Egypt also serves as one of Jumia’s largest tech hubs, with a growing team of engineers developing digital and logistics solutions to support operations continent-wide, the release added.

Jumia operates across nine African countries and connects approximately 70,000 sellers with customers, the release added.