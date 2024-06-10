With a groundbreaking ceremony, Kuehne+Nagel has commenced the construction of a new fulfilment and distribution centre in EZDubai, an e-commerce hub in Dubai South. The site is ideally situated near Al Maktoum International Airport and connected to Jebel Ali Port through a bonded logistics corridor, according to an official release by Kuehne+Nagel.

The new fulfilment centre, designed to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver requirements, will offer over 23,000 square metres of state-of-the-art warehousing space, accommodating approximately 45,000 pallet positions. Customers will also benefit from a wide array of value-added services. The centre is set to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2025. The site was developed by Dubai South and Aldar Properties, mentions the release.



“With the development of this new e-commerce fulfilment centre, Kuehne+Nagel continues to show commitment to the UAE and Dubai, supporting one of the fastest growing economies globally,” says Lee I'Ons, GCC+ Cluster Managing Director at Kuehne+Nagel. “The new facility brings our customers ease of doing business in Dubai and across the region.”



The strategic location and connectivity of the new centre will serve as a hub for trade across the region, providing customers with easy access to a variety of logistics solutions. They will benefit from the exemption of customs clearance procedures within the bonded logistics corridors, ensuring the efficiency and reliability of their operations, the release added.



“We are pleased to witness the groundbreaking of Kuehne+Nagel’s new facility, which will be of great added value to the logistics sector. We are committed to reinforcing the company’s expansion and growth, via our advanced services and solutions, and to contribute to Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub,” says Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South.

“In line with our strategic focus to deliver Grade A facilities for local and international logistics providers, we are delighted to extend our development expertise to create a state-of-the-art fulfilment centre for Kuehne+Nagel at Dubai South, one of the most well-connected logistics hubs in the UAE,” says Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development.

