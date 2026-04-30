Jumia, the prominent e-commerce ecosystem operating across Africa, has officially announced a significant leadership transition within its Egyptian division. Lionel Mobi has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Egypt, a move designed to accelerate the company’s strategic objectives in one of its most vital regional hubs. This appointment comes at a pivotal time as the digital retail landscape in North Africa continues to evolve and expand.

Lionel Mobi is a seasoned veteran of the organization, boasting over ten years of dedicated service to Jumia. Throughout his decade-long tenure, he has held various high-level leadership positions across several African markets. This extensive experience has equipped him with an intimate knowledge of the operational complexities and consumer behaviors unique to the continent. By selecting a leader with such deep internal roots, Jumia is signaling a focus on continuity and proven expertise to drive its next phase of development in the Egyptian territory.

In his new capacity, Mobi will be responsible for overseeing Jumia Egypt’s comprehensive growth strategy. Egypt remains a cornerstone of Jumia’s portfolio, representing a market with immense untapped potential and a growing demographic of tech-savvy consumers. The company is looking to Mobi to enhance service delivery, streamline supply chain efficiencies, and further integrate Jumia’s digital offerings into the daily lives of Egyptian shoppers.

Simultaneously, the company took the opportunity to recognise the departing leadership of Abdellatif Olama. Olama played a dual role as the head of both Jumia Egypt and JumiaPay, the platform’s financial services arm. His tenure was marked by significant contributions to the brand’s stability and the successful promotion of digital payment adoption in the region. The transition acknowledges his valuable impact while clearing the path for Mobi to build upon that established foundation.

As Jumia looks toward the future, the emphasis remains on scaling operations and maintaining its competitive edge. With a leadership team backed by a decade of pan-African experience, the company is well-positioned to navigate the dynamic economic environment of Egypt and capitalise on the promising opportunities ahead.