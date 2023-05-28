Neutral Air Partner (NAP), the premier global platform of air cargo architects and aviation logistics specialists, has partnered with the ATEM Group to launch NeX e-commerce supply chain logistics network.

"NeX is an international group of experts focused on advancing the interests of the e-commerce supply chain logistics industry. This is a strategic partnership that brings together a collective of industry-leading logistics providers committed to delivering flawless omni-channel fulfilment operations, cross-border transportation, distribution, return logistics, and end-to-end e-supply chain management," says an official release from NeX.

The network includes highly specialised supply chain logistics experts including express couriers, postal brokers/operators, linehaul consolidators, first & last mile operators, gateway customs brokers, return/reverse logisticians, resellers/wholesalers, e-fulfillment providers, e-commerce marketplaces, 3PLs & distribution providers, tech and solution providers, consultants, carriers, e-tailers, and shippers, the release added.