NAP, ATEM launch NeX e-commerce supply chain logistics network
NeX brings together logistics providers committed to delivering flawless omni-channel fulfilment operations
Neutral Air Partner (NAP), the premier global platform of air cargo architects and aviation logistics specialists, has partnered with the ATEM Group to launch NeX e-commerce supply chain logistics network.
"NeX is an international group of experts focused on advancing the interests of the e-commerce supply chain logistics industry. This is a strategic partnership that brings together a collective of industry-leading logistics providers committed to delivering flawless omni-channel fulfilment operations, cross-border transportation, distribution, return logistics, and end-to-end e-supply chain management," says an official release from NeX.
The network includes highly specialised supply chain logistics experts including express couriers, postal brokers/operators, linehaul consolidators, first & last mile operators, gateway customs brokers, return/reverse logisticians, resellers/wholesalers, e-fulfillment providers, e-commerce marketplaces, 3PLs & distribution providers, tech and solution providers, consultants, carriers, e-tailers, and shippers, the release added.
“NeX is an innovative platform that will revolutionise the e-commerce supply chain industry," says Christos Spyrou, CEO, Neutral Air Partner. "We are proud to partner with the ATEM Group to create the most advanced network of supply chain experts. NeX will provide members with the tools and resources they need to stay competitive in the ever-evolving eCommerce landscape with the power of NAP. NeX members benefit from the global reach of e-commerce experts, building trust in a complex sector, express mail and freight buying power, advanced e-logistics community tools, omnichannel network operations, global contracts with carriers and postal operators, volume incentive schemes, and industry recognition of excellence."
Rudee Bertie, CEO, ATEM Group adds: “We are excited to join forces with Neutral Air Partner to launch NeX. Our mission is to provide a global platform to engage with e-commerce logistics professionals and suppliers to the trade, sharing a passion for business excellence and being committed to delivering higher levels of sophistication. We look forward to helping businesses of all sizes succeed in the e-commerce supply chain industry. NeX Solutions include end-to-end e-logistics services, order fulfilment, first & last-mile delivery, reverse/return logistics, 3PL and distribution, B2C custom clearance, gateway cross-border services, linehaul consolidation, airfreight, mail, & express.”