Kuehne+Nagel and Orange, a leading worldwide telecommunications operator, have extended their partnership for three years for e-commerce operations of communication hardware in France, Poland and the African markets.

"Kuehne+Nagel successfully supports Orange in a growing market for mobile telephony and internet access. Since 2004, the logistics activities in a dedicated fulfilment centre in the Paris area have grown continuously. The highly secured facility of 22,119 sq.m employs 150 people. Kuehne+Nagel oversees storage, order fulfilment, shipping, returns, and after-sales service for Orange’s mobile phones, accessories and internet devices," says an official release.

Lionel Benezech, Supply Chain Director, France, Orange says: "We continue to place our trust in Kuehne+Nagel for their reliability and agility. Thanks to their support, we have been able to handle significantly increased volumes and reduce delivery times, two key challenges for our e-commerce business."

Christophe Vandrome, National Contract Logistics Manager, Kuehne+Nagel France adds: "We are proud of continuing our partnership with Orange. Listening, adaptability and confidence are the foundation of our collaboration. Over time, we have been able to improve our logistics efficiency, serving the end consumer experience. We will continue to innovate and strive for excellence."