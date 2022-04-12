Continuing the aggressive expansion of its team, Shiprocket, India's leading tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, has hired Navin Mistry as a Senior Advisor. Navin will be working with Shiprocket in its journey to build scalable and comprehensive cross-border shipping solutions for e-commerce sellers.

Navin will be working with the management team to launch and scale Shiprocket X, a new product that ensures frictionless cross-border shipping across 220+ countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and many more. Navin intends to make Shiprocket the go-to platform for sellers focusing specifically on cross-border trade. He also aims to turn Shiprocket into the preferred choice for sellers across India to ship their products globally.

With an MBA in Marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur, Navin has held senior leadership roles in multiple prominent organizations, including eBay, Flipkart, PayPal, and Baazee. Besides, he is also an angel investor and an entrepreneur, having founded Bollywoodauctions.com, India's first original celebrities merchandise auction site. A seasoned professional, Navin's expertise lies in cross-border trade, digital payments, B2B and B2C e-commerce, D2C brands, and SaaS.

A milestone among Navin's many achievements was building eBay's retail export business in India in 2012 and influencing the government and foreign trade policy to simplify retail export through CSB - V. He has also been instrumental in enabling FIRC 9Foreign Invert Remittance Certificate) to receive foreign payments through PayPal. Furthermore, Navin played a pivotal role in building seller ecosystems across tier-II and tier-III cities, creating a scale India program, and exporting 'Made in India' goods across the globe. In 2016, Navin was felicitated with the E-commerce Award by the Federation of Indian Exporters Organization(FIEO).

Commenting on the latest onboarding, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, "Shiprocket has been committed to facilitating seamless logistics and fulfillment services for our sellers, and with the launch of our cross-border shipping solutions, we aim to cater to customers across the globe more seamlessly than ever before. To do this, we are pleased to announce that we have onboarded Navin, who comes with rich, diverse experience and has served in globally distinguished organizations for several years. His strategic thinking and expertise will allow us to augment our offerings and scale new heights."

"Shiprocket's tech-driven solutions are contributing significantly to the logistics industry's growth and evolution. Having built multiple product offerings, they are heading towards a full-stack logistics solution and have grown immensely over the years. I am delighted to be a part of their journey and plan to help them to achieve their goals to democratize the e-commerce industry and enable sellers to sell anywhere in the world. I look forward to working closely with the team to achieve the same," added Navin Mistry, Senior Advisor, Shiprocket X.

Reaching 29,000+ pin codes with 17+ courier partners and over 1 lakh sellers onboard, Shiprocket processes 5 million+ shipments per month and is the largest e-commerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs in the country.