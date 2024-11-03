As many as 74 percent of South African e-commerce shoppers buy from online retailers in other countries, higher than the global average of 55 percent, according to the latest survey of DHL eCommerce.

72 percent make a purchase at least once a month, and 75 percent buy from China, 49 percent buy from the U.S. and 34 percent buy from the U.K, the survey reported.

"97 percent of South African consumers say delivery options influence where they shop online. 59 percent say faster delivery would improve their online shopping experience."

71 percent use their smartphone to shop online, higher than the global average of 57 percent, and 52 percent prefer to pay with a credit or debit card.

Even as 99 percent of South African online shoppers buy from marketplaces, "95 percent preferred Takealot, 68 percent Shein and 26 percent Temu," the report added.

DHL eCommerce surveyed 12,000 shoppers across 24 countries to understand what shoppers want from online retailers.

80 percent of South African shoppers said sustainability is important for them when shopping online but only 34 percent would always choose to pay more for sustainable packaging.

Beyond the global basket

DHL divided the shoppers into three broad categories - social media shoppers, sustainable shoppers and cross-border shoppers. "What do they have in common - 7/10 say loyalty schemes are important for them, 8/10 want a discount when shopping online and 9/10 say reduced prices are important when buying online."

As many as 71 percent of cross-border shoppers are under 45, 52 percent are female and 40 percent are based in Europe.

61 percent of Gen Z (12-27 years), 57 percent of Millennials (28-43) and 36 percent of Gen X (44-59) have purchased from abroad within a 12-month period, the report added.

Almost 60 percent of cross-border shoppers buy from China, followed by the U.S. (38 percent) and Germany (22 percent).

So, what frustrates cross-border shoppers - high delivery costs (52 percent), long delivery times (48 percent) and unclear customs information (26 percent).

Andreas Schoenemann, Vice President, Cross-Border, DHL eCommerce says: "The cross-border market is very substantial. At DHL eCommerce, we see around eight billion shipments a year travelling across borders, worth about $500 billion.

"A key piece of advice for online retailers looking for cross-border expansion would be partnering with a trusted logistics provider. Investing in cross-border shipping instead of building a decentralised distribution network is more cost-effective in the long-term."

As many as 80 percent of cross-border shoppers said the delivery provider is important. Four in five of shoppers say it’s important to know who the provider is, and at least six in 10 say the provider influences their decision to buy, the report added.