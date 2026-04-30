Talabat opened its largest distribution centre in Cairo, Egypt in the presence of Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hendy, on behalf of the Prime Minister alongside Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid, Minister of Trade and Industry Khaled Hashem, and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) Ahmed Elzaher.

Situated along the Cairo–Suez road within a logistics hub, the facility covers 27,000 square metres and has the capacity to process around one million items per day. It currently serves 12 cities, with plans to expand its reach to 17.

Mohamed Farid highlighted that the project reflects the strong growth of Egypt’s logistics and e-commerce sectors, alongside the rising role of technology in optimising supply chains and operations. He added that such developments boost private sector participation and help broaden service offerings across the market.

However, the ICT Minister stated that Talabat’s expansion, highlighted by the launch of an AI-driven logistics hub, demonstrates increasing confidence in Egypt’s market and its strong e-commerce potential. Hendy pointed out that improvements in digital infrastructure, along with the rapid growth of e-commerce across mobile and online platforms, have been key factors in attracting investment and encouraging international companies to grow their presence in Egypt’s digital economy.

He also noted that the company’s reliance on a technology and shared services hub in Egypt underscores its trust in local talent to deliver high-value services, including application development and customer support for various markets.

The hub is powered by integrated real-time systems that connect inventory, retail outlets, and supply chain functions, ensuring seamless and efficient operations. It also employs proprietary AI models to predict demand, optimise inventory allocation, and automate processes—improving accuracy, speed, and responsiveness while reducing waste across the network.

Talabat Egypt functions as a central hub for the company’s operations across the MENA region, with a workforce of around 3,100 employees, including over 1,600 specialists in its technology and shared services centre supporting eight regional markets.

The Egypt-based cross-border services team accounts for 74% of the company’s shared services and contributes significantly to the development of user app features. This highlights the country’s vital role in the company’s innovation and digital product development landscape.