Turkish Cargo constructs air cargo bridges for cross-border e-commerce shipments. The company reinforced its strategic connection with Shopee, Singapore's largest e-commerce platform.

"With the construction of a logistic network that connects brands, customers, and vendors all over the world, millions of consumers who have internalised the digital age will be supplied with a simple, fast, and uninterrupted shopping experience," according to the press release.

Tarik Parlak, Vice President (Asia Pacific), Turkish Cargo Sales said, "We are pleased and excited in taking our strong partnership with Shopee to a new level. We will continue to support Shopee`s growth with our global network and first-class service. Our partnership with Shopee fuels the expansion of Turkish Cargo`s e-commerce business, by further leveraging Turkish Cargo`s unrivalled global network."

Terry Xie, Executive, Shopee Logistics Service (SLS) said, "This partnership is another strategic initiative to further accelerate Shopee's strong growth momentum in high growth markets. With this exciting new partnership, Shopee will be able to connect with more consumers through our shopper-oriented logistics projects that leverage Turkish Cargo's unique expertise in expanding its network and optimizing transportation to meet the growing shoppers' need for elevated shipping experience."

With its unique area at Istanbul Airport, Turkish Cargo affords a flight distance of seven hours to extra than 60 capital towns withinside the world, and gives one of the only answers to its clients with the aid of partnerships and committed offerings consisting of TK COURIER and AIRMAIL evolved for e-trade logistics.

Thanks to its infrastructure, operational competencies and fleet; Turkish Cargo pursues one of the quality offerings at its new hub SMARTIST, which has been designed to fulfill the desires of its clients and enterprise partners, and rank some of the key gamers concerned in international competition.