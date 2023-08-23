Webb Fontaine, a trade technology solutions company, partnered with Kenya Single Window Parastatal Agency, also known as Kenya Trade Network (Kentrade). This partnership aims to reform the Kenyan logistics landscape with the Digital Logistics Market Place. DLMP is a first-of-its-kind platform, structured to recompose logistics practices, amplify trade volumes, catalyze e-commerce growth, and spark further development of this extensive trade marketplace.

“The DLMP is an online marketplace of trade,” said Alioune Ciss, chief executive officer at Webb Fontaine, adding that “It offers B2B services to traders with seamless search, find, and send capabilities, fostering growth, reliability, and empowerment.

Kenya is a prominent trade player in East Africa that leverages its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and diversified economy. The DLMP establishes an online marketplace for trade, connecting businesses and private sector players, thus simplifying trade logistics. Therefore, the marketplace will act as an impetus in developing this huge trade marketplace even further, the press release by Webb Fontaine stated.

Moreover, the DLMP functions as an integrated toolbox, introducing an innovative trade electronic platform that gathers shipping lines, trucking companies, freight forwarders, importers, exporters, warehousing firms, and insurance providers in an integrated digital marketplace. This platform is designed to empower participants to showcase their services online and compete for bids, fostering a competitive environment that will drive efficiency and cost savings.

"Powered by top-notch technology, it will also significantly reduce the time stakeholders need to conduct their business operations", the press release noted.

Overall the Digital Logistics Market Place is expected to prompt trade volumes and expedite e-commerce growth, playing a pivotal role in the digital economy.

With its developed infrastructure and diversified economy, Kenya is an East African trade powerhouse. This collaboration between Webb Fontaine and Kentrade promises new efficiencies and opportunities for trade and logistics, the release stated.





