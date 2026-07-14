Connect Africa’s logistics ambitions with global trade at air cargo Africa & transport logistic Africa 2027 (February 2–4, Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi). This landmark event unites the continent’s air cargo, multimodal transport, and supply chain ecosystem under one roof.

Across three days, network with top decision-makers, airlines, forwarders, tech innovators, and infrastructure leaders. Gain critical insights from high-impact conferences covering cross-border trade, digital cargo, and sustainability. Experience curated business matchmaking and celebrate excellence at the prestigious STAT Trade Times International Awards.

This is where continental trade is discussed, recognized, and built. Join us.

Book your space here: https://mmiconnectafrica.com/aca-2027/enquiry