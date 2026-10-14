The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) will host the Air Cargo Forum (ACF) 2026 from October 26–29 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida, with a theme on “Uniting the world of air cargo”. The event will bring together representatives from airlines, airports, cargo handlers, freight forwarders, technology providers and shippers to discuss developments shaping the air cargo industry.

The 2024 edition attracted more than 250 exhibitors and over 3,500 unique visitors, according to the organisers. More than 250 exhibiting companies are expected at the 2026 event, alongside a conference programme covering market conditions, operational challenges, technology and collaboration across the air freight supply chain.

Market outlook and customer expectations

The programme will examine changes in global air cargo demand, capacity, pricing and trade lanes, alongside economic outlooks and the risks facing the industry. Sessions will also consider how customer and shipper expectations are evolving, particularly around service quality, shipment visibility, resilience, sustainability and innovation.

Another focus will be the relationship between cargo customers and service providers. Airlines, airports, freight forwarders, ground handlers and technology companies will discuss how collaboration can improve service delivery and address operational requirements. Discussions on leadership and the future of global logistics will consider innovation, investment priorities and the challenges facing the sector.

From technology to navigating conflicts

Global supply chains face growing uncertainty as geopolitical tensions and infrastructure constraints disrupt key maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz faces heightened operational risks amid the US-Iran conflict, while the Panama Canal continues to impose draft and loading restrictions. Risks also persist around Bab el-Mandeb, despite ocean carriers resuming Suez Canal transits after nearly three years of diversions.

These developments raise questions about route planning, capacity management and the role of technology in helping logistics providers respond to disruptions. For air cargo operators and their customers, changing maritime conditions can affect demand patterns, transport options and supply chain planning. As a result, the forum will also discuss these factors.

The forum will also address cross-border e-commerce and the interoperability of postal and air cargo networks. Topics include processes, standards, data exchange, security and customs compliance, with a focus on improving coordination between postal operators and air cargo stakeholders as international parcel volumes grow.

Airport, airline and cargo industry leaders to speak

The event is expected to bring together representatives from across the aviation and logistics sectors. Airport and infrastructure speakers include Ralph Cutie, Director and CEO of Miami International Airport; Jonathan Daniels, Director and CEO of PortMiami; Danielle Cohen Higgins, Commissioner of Miami-Dade County; Geert Aerts, Chief Cargo and Real Estate Officer at Brussels Airport; and Frédéric Brun, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Liege Airport.

Airline cargo representation includes Andrés Bianchi, CEO of LATAM Cargo Group; Diogo Elias, CEO of Avianca Cargo; Peter Penseel, President of Delta Cargo; Ian Morgan, Vice-President of Cargo at Alaska Airlines; Dominic Perret, Director of Cargo at Cathay Cargo; and Ramesh Mamidala, Head of Cargo at Air India. Other speakers include Esterlyn Coleman, Managing Director of Cargo Commercial and Strategy at Southwest Airlines; Martin Drew, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Atlas Air Worldwide; and Hamdi Osman, Founder and CEO of SolitAir Cargo Airline.

Cargo handling and ground services will be represented by Jared Azcuy, CEO of Alliance Ground International; Steven Polmans, Senior Vice-President of Global Cargo at Swissport; Martin Holme, Chief Commercial Officer at SATS; Carsten Hernig, Vice-President and Deputy General Manager at PACTL; and Cherry Ho, Head of Customer Services at HACTL.

Technology companies represented on the roster include Manuel Galindo, CEO of CHAMP Cargosystems; Amar More, CEO of Kale Logistics Solutions; Matt Petot, Founder and CEO of CargoAi; Vitaly Smilianets, Founder and CEO of Awery Aviation Software; and Olivier Houri, Executive Vice-President of SmartKargo.

Shipper and manufacturing perspectives will come from speakers including Mark Chadwick, President of Global Shippers Association; Kim Knouse, Senior Manager of Logistics Sourcing for the Americas Region at GE Vernova; Lucas Martin, Global Logistics Lead at Lockheed Martin; and representatives from Airbus and Boeing.

The programme also includes industry association and postal-sector perspectives from Glyn Hughes, Director General of TIACA; Mammen Tharakan, Incoming Director General of TIACA; Brendan Sullivan, Global Head of Cargo at IATA; and Prannoy Sharma, Senior Expert and Advisor for Postal Supply Chain and Interoperability at the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

Networking alongside the conference

Alongside the exhibition and conference sessions, ACF 2026 will offer opportunities for delegates to connect through receptions, a golf tournament, pickleball, yoga and cultural activities. These events will run alongside the formal programme, bringing together participants from different parts of the cargo and logistics industry.

The forum’s location also gives delegates the opportunity to explore Miami beyond the convention centre. South Beach is known for its Art Deco architecture, while Little Havana reflects the city’s Cuban cultural influences. Wynwood is recognised for its street art and galleries, and the Pérez Art Museum Miami features modern and contemporary art. Delegates can also explore Biscayne Bay or spend time along the Atlantic coast.

The article was originally published on The STAT Trade Times.