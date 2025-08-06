dnata has appointed Alex Doisneau as Regional CEO for Airport Operations in Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA), including Zanzibar in Tanzania, in a move to strengthen its global airport operations. This change took effect from 1 August 2025.

In her new role, Alex will be responsible for dnata’s ground handling and cargo operations in Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iraq, and Zanzibar (Tanzania). She will manage nearly 8,000 employees across 23 airports, handling over 110,000 aircraft turns and around 800,000 tonnes of cargo every year.

Alex has almost 30 years of experience in aviation and ground handling. She joined dnata in 2012 as General Manager of UK Cargo Operations and became Managing Director of dnata Airport Operations UK in 2020. She will now relocate to Dubai and report to Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO - Airport Operations at dnata.

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins praised Alex’s “clarity, consistency, and people-first approach” and said her leadership and service focus make her the right person to lead the growing operations in APAC and MEA.

With Alex moving to the regional role, James Butler has been appointed Managing Director of dnata Airport Operations UK. He will lead dnata’s ground handling and cargo services across six airports in the UK.

James joined dnata in 2018 and has served as Finance Director since 2020, focusing on financial strategy and operations. His earlier work at Menzies Aviation and Flybe gives him strong aviation and logistics experience.

“These appointments show the strength of our internal talent,” Clive Sauvé-Hopkins said. “We remain committed to growing our people and our global business.”