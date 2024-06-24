Flower Logistics Africa 9th April, 2025 Nairobi, Kenya
The Flower Logistics Africa (FLA 2025) is back to our favourite city and country - Nairobi in Kenya. We are pooling together the best resources to ideate and reimagine the logistics value chain for Africa’s flower trade. The event is meant to lean on to others and learn from industry’s best practices from around the world and improve the logistics value proposition to Africa’s flower growers and exporters.
