When Air Cargo Americas 2025 opens in Miami, it will mark a new chapter for one of the region’s key industry gatherings. Now organised for the first time by Messe München, the event brings together air cargo, transport logistics, and project cargo under one roof.

In conversation with The STAT Trade Times, Robert Schönberger, Global Industry Lead for transport logistic, air cargo & ceramitec exhibitions at Messe München GmbH, outlines what sets this edition apart, how it connects with transport logistic Americas, and why the Miami event continues to play a central role for the global air cargo community.

How does this edition of air cargo Americas differ from previous editions? What’s new or unique this time around?

This year’s edition is unique because air cargo Americas 2025 is organised for the first time by Messe München and is closely integrated with transport logistic Americas. That makes the event much larger and more multimodal than in the past. In addition, the launch of project cargo Americas brings dedicated content and exhibitors focused on heavy-lift and breakbulk logistics.

What can visitors expect from this edition in terms of key highlights, sessions, or experiences?

Visitors can expect a strong mix of focused air cargo sessions — covering digitalisation, supply chain resilience, and geopolitical developments — alongside multimodal forums from transport logistic Americas. On top of that, project cargo Americas adds a specialised exhibition and seminars on heavy lift and breakbulk. The programme combines strategic panels, hands-on workshops, and highly targeted networking opportunities.

With so many industry events happening, why should one prioritise attending air cargo Americas?

air cargo Americas has a long-standing reputation and a strong anchor within the global air cargo community—it’s where the industry comes together. At the same time, Miami serves as the gateway to Latin America, making this event the ideal platform for anyone looking to expand into or strengthen their presence in this dynamic region. Combined with the integration into transport logistic Americas, participants gain both community-driven insights and access to new markets across the hemisphere.

Robert Schönberger, Global Industry Lead for transport logistic, air cargo & ceramitec exhibitions, Messe München

How do you see this event contributing to the growth and development of the air cargo industry this year?

In times of uncertainty, personal exchange is more important than ever. air cargo Americas provides exactly that — a forum where industry leaders can meet face-to-face, learn from one another, and build trust. The conference programme places particular emphasis on geopolitics, underlining how global developments affect our business. By coming together, the community can share experiences, find common solutions, and stand stronger as an industry.

This year, there’s a focus on project cargo Americas, covering heavy-lift and breakbulk logistics. How will this area benefit attendees and the industry?

Integrating heavy-lift and breakbulk logistics into our broader supply chain context is essential for a holistic approach. By collaborating with Heavy Lift & Project Forwarding International (HLPFI), a leading publication in this sector, we ensure that the conference attracts the right audience, including shippers and cargo owners. This partnership, akin to our collaboration with The STAT Trade Times for air cargo, helps bridge the gap between specialised sectors and the wider logistics community. Ultimately, this integration fosters a more cohesive and efficient supply chain, benefiting all stakeholders involved. This will be beneficial to all exhibitors at the show.

How does air cargo Americas complement broader events like transport logistic Americas, and what makes it a must-attend for the air cargo community?

air cargo Americas delivers the in-depth, specialised content the air cargo community relies on, while transport logistic Americas brings the broader multimodal ecosystem. Additionally, Miami provides a wonderful location that offers the ideal setting for the event. Partnering with the World Trade Centre Miami, which has deep knowledge of the region and strong connections across Latin America, ensures participants—both exhibitors and visitors—can make the most of three days in Florida. The combination of expertise, location, and networking opportunities makes this event indispensable for the global air cargo community.