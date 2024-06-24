Perishable Logistics Africa 10th April 2025 Nairobi, Kenya
The Perishable Logistics Africa (PLA 2025) returns to Nairobi in Kenya we put the focus back on logistics and supply chain for Africa’s perishable produce exports. Taste is set to drive demand and influence the way fresh fruit and vegetables are produced, sold and distributed. What is produced in one part of the world is likely to be consumed elsewhere in the world.
