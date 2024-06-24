The Perishable Logistics Africa (PLA 2025) returns to Nairobi in Kenya we put the focus back on logistics and supply chain for Africa’s perishable produce exports. Taste is set to drive demand and influence the way fresh fruit and vegetables are produced, sold and distributed. What is produced in one part of the world is likely to be consumed elsewhere in the world.

Visit Website for Additional Details

Perishable Logistics Events in AfricaPerishable Logistics Events 2025Conferences Events in AfricaAfrica Events 2025PLA 2025Logistics InnovationNetworking Opportunity

Our Correspondent

    Read Full Article