DP World Limited announced its financial and operational performance for the first half of 2026, demonstrating remarkable resilience across its global business. Revenue expanded by 13.1% to $12.7 billion, up from $11.2 billion in 1H 2025, supported by steady performance across Logistics, Marine Services, and international Ports and Terminals. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $2.9 billion, maintaining a healthy margin of 22.5%, despite trade flow challenges in the Middle East.

Operational volume metrics across DP World’s diversified global portfolio remained solid. During 1H 2026, the Group handled 42.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) on a gross basis. In the second quarter of 2026 alone, container terminals handled 20.6 million TEU. Although overall gross container volumes declined by 5.7% reported in 1H 2026 due to temporary shipping disruptions at Jebel Ali Port, the strength of the broader global network was evident. Excluding Jebel Ali, gross container volumes increased by 5.4% on a reported basis (6.5% like-for-like) in 1H 2026 and by 4.3% reported (6.0% like-for-like) in Q2 2026. Growth across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas successfully cushioned regional trade pressures.

To mitigate regional routing headwinds and enhance long-term trade infrastructure, DP World continues to execute disciplined capital investments. The Group invested $1.5 billion in capital expenditure during the first six months, focusing on capacity expansions across key growth markets including the UK, India, DRC, Saudi Arabia, and Senegal. Capital deployment for the full year is projected at approximately $3 billion. Furthermore, DP World announced strategic expansion plans in the UAE to develop two new terminals in Fujairah under a 50-year concession, designed to complement Jebel Ali and strengthen regional supply chain resilience.

Reflecting on the operational performance, DP World Group Chairman, H.E. Essa Kazim, commented: "DP World delivered a strong revenue performance and resilient EBITDA in the first half of 2026, despite significant disruption to trade flows across the Middle East. Revenue increased 13.1% to $12.7 billion, reflecting the strength and diversity of our global portfolio, the benefits of our integrated business model, and our ability to help cargo owners keep goods moving across international markets."

Highlighting the momentum of the wider global platform, DP World Group CEO, Yuvraj Narayan, commented: "Excluding Jebel Ali, container volumes increased by 6.5% on a like-for-like basis and adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7%, with growth across Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. This performance reflects the strength of our global network and our ability to provide cargo owners with efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions."

Looking forward, DP World maintains a strong balance sheet with $8.2 billion in total liquidity and solid operating cash flow of $2.0 billion, positioning the company to navigate market uncertainty while creating long-term value.