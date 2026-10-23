In a significant move to bolster cargo transport across East Africa, Beyond Continents Logistics Limited is set to massively increase its commercial fleet. The regional logistics operator has successfully secured $4.44 million in robust asset financing from SBM Bank Kenya. According to a recent report by Business Today (businesstoday.co.ke), the funds are earmarked for the purchase of 50 heavy commercial trucks, marking a major milestone in the company's cargo transport business. The landmark acquisition will directly add 50 Shacman prime movers, specifically fitted with durable Bhachu trailers, to the company’s rapidly growing cross-border operations.

This substantial capacity boost will drastically increase the number of vehicles available to transport essential goods for importers, exporters, and various businesses operating in Kenya and the broader East African region. The funding model is particularly advantageous for Beyond Continents Logistics Limited. SBM Bank Kenya is covering up to 100% of the total purchase cost of the heavy-duty trucks. Furthermore, the financial institution is allowing the logistics firm an extensive window of up to 720 days to fully repay the facility.

In addition to the capital expenditure relief, the financing arrangement provides for commercial vehicle insurance payments to be conveniently spread over 10 months. This thoughtful structuring helps the company distribute some of the hefty operational costs associated with acquiring, deploying, and maintaining the new commercial vehicles. The lucrative deal offers Beyond Continents Logistics an unprecedented opportunity to expand its transport capacity aggressively without having to drain its existing cash reserves to finance the entire multi-million dollar purchase upfront. However, the company acknowledges that the critical investment brings additional financial responsibilities, including regular loan repayments, fuel consumption, servicing, and comprehensive fleet management expenses.

SBM Bank Kenya’s Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Eric Wambua, emphasised that access to tailored financing is crucial for regional businesses seeking to scale their operations efficiently. “Access to flexible asset financing remains a critical catalyst for scaling businesses in Kenya and the wider region,” Wambua said. For transport and logistics companies, reliable access to credit often determines how quickly they can acquire vehicles and seamlessly respond to fluctuating demand from regional customers. Heavy-duty trucks represent a massive capital investment, making flexible asset financing a preferred option for businesses wanting to expand their fleets while spreading payments practically over time.

Beyond Continents Logistics noted that the additional 50 trucks would crucially help it handle surging cargo movements as trade activity steadily increases across both domestic and regional East African markets. Lawrence Ndushabandi of the company pointed out that dynamically changing international supply chains and constantly rising import and export volumes had dramatically increased the need for dependable and scalable transport services. “As international supply chains evolve and import-export volumes scale across local and regional markets, operational reliability is paramount,” Ndushabandi said. He added that the new vehicles would decisively strengthen the company’s haulage capacity and radically improve operational reliability.

This fleet expansion comes at a pivotal time when logistics providers play an increasingly critical role in connecting regional producers, importers, exporters, and distributors to their respective end markets. Efficient cargo transport services strongly support the movement of goods between commercial centres, warehousing hubs, seaports, and critical border points. Consequently, the immediate availability of modern trucks is an essential consideration for companies managing cross-border regional trade. While an expanded fleet empowers a logistics operator to accept additional lucrative assignments, the ultimate commercial value of the investment will depend on how efficiently the vehicles are deployed and whether regional demand is sufficient to cover the associated costs.

The transaction prominently reflects the strategic role of commercial banks in financing critical business assets. Rather than merely limiting corporate lending to standard working capital, robust asset financing enables ambitious companies to acquire the vital equipment that directly supports their day-to-day logistics operations and long-term regional expansion plans. Business Today reports that this financing deal perfectly coincides with SBM Bank Kenya posting stellar growth in its financial performance. The lender officially recorded an impressive 171.3% increase in profit before tax, reaching Ksh 548 million for the first half of the year. Furthermore, customer deposits impressively rose by 24% to Sh94 billion, while net loans and advances increased by 18% to Ksh 54.1 billion.

The strong growth in deposits and lending distinctly points to a healthy expansion in the bank’s funding base and overall credit activity. For logistics businesses continuously seeking to invest in commercial vehicles and other highly productive assets, such financing facilities successfully provide access to much-needed capital while allowing payments to be comfortably staggered. Though Beyond Continents Logistics has not publicly disclosed the exact expected increase in cargo volumes or specific revenue projections following the purchase, the full commercial impact of the monumental investment will ultimately hinge on securing sufficient transport business to keep the expanded fleet moving across the continent.