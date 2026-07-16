The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has delivered an extraordinary operational performance for the fiscal year 2025/2026, driven primarily by a phenomenal surge in maritime cargo handling. In the first official board meeting for the upcoming fiscal period, chaired by Walid Gamal El-Din, directors reviewed data confirming that the volume of goods traded through the authority’s interconnected ports reached an unprecedented peak of 108.7 million tonnes. This staggering milestone represents the highest cargo throughput recorded since the economic zone's inception, firmly establishing the region as an indispensable nexus for international supply chains.

What makes this volume achievement particularly remarkable is the backdrop of severe geopolitical instability that has categorised the region over the past four years. Despite these persistent disruptions to traditional shipping lanes, the strategic modernisation of the SCZONE's port infrastructure has successfully minimised logistical friction. The authority's long-term vision to maximise capital returns on deep-water ports and industrialised zones has yielded robust resilience, allowing it to absorb shifted trade flows and offer unmatched reliability to global shipping consortia.

A retrospective analysis of the authority's growth trajectory over the past decade highlights the sheer scale of this transformation. In the 2016/2017 fiscal year, the total volume of goods handled across the network stood at a modest 51.2 million tonnes. The leap to 108.7 million tonnes by the conclusion of the 2025/2026 cycle signifies a remarkable 112% increase in capacity and throughput over a ten-year period. This sustained trajectory reflects massive expansion programmes, continuous dredging operations, and the integration of automated logistics systems designed to expedite customs clearings and vessel turnaround times.

By successfully managing this historic volume of freight, the SCZONE has solidified its reputation as a premier maritime gatekeeper. The record-breaking tonnage not only enhances Egypt's competitive standing on the global stage but also serves as the operational engine driving the authority’s record financial returns. As the zone enters the new fiscal year, the focus remains firmly fixed on scaling these cargo capacities even further to secure its position as an unparalleled hub for international commerce.

Translated from the original Arabic text.