

Big changes are happening in the global shipping world, and Africa may soon feel the effects. According to the August 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report by Dimerco Express Group, new US trade tariffs and bad weather in Asia are disrupting air and sea freight across the region.

This is important for Africa because many African countries import goods from Asia and also use the same trade routes and ports as Asia-Pacific exporters. When global routes change, Africa’s supply chains can be affected too.

What’s going on in Asia?

On 1 August 2025, the United States will start charging new tariffs on goods coming from 25 countries, including many in Asia. These taxes make goods more expensive and are changing how companies ship products.

To avoid the higher costs, many companies rushed to export their goods in July, before the tariffs took effect. This created a huge jump in shipping activity this month. But now, in August, that rush has stopped and the market is facing problems like empty containers, cancelled sailings, and rate changes.

“This is not a small change. It’s a big shift in global trade. Everyone must adjust,” Alvin Fuh, Dimerco.

How this affects African trade?

Although Africa is not directly affected by the US tariff lists, the ripple effects of global trade shifts still have an impact. Vessels and aircraft that typically serve African routes may be diverted or delayed if they are reassigned to more urgent or profitable destinations in regions like Asia or the US. This can lead to higher freight rates, particularly for shipments coming from China, India, and Southeast Asia into African ports. Disruptions in global supply chains may also result in delayed deliveries, product shortages, and increased costs for both African businesses and consumers. For instance, if a vessel transporting electronics from Vietnam to Kenya is held up due to congestion in Asia, the shipment could arrive late or become more expensive.

Weather makes things worse

It’s not just tariffs causing problems. Monsoon rains in India and typhoons in East Asia are also delaying cargo movement. Ports in the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam are facing water damage, slow operations, and cancelled flights. Trucking is also affected in many areas.

This has created a logistics mess that will take time to clear up. African importers who rely on goods from Asia like machinery, fabrics, spare parts, electronics, or chemicals might face delays or disruptions.

Red Sea trouble means longer routes

There is also trouble in the Middle East. Conflict near the Red Sea has forced many ships to stop using the Suez Canal and take longer routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. The rerouting of vessels through African waters has led to increased traffic in the region. As a result, key African ports such as Durban, Mombasa,Dar es Salaam are experiencing higher levels of congestion. This shift has also caused delays, leading to longer delivery time for cargo travelling from Asia to Europe and The United States. Additionally, the extended journey has prompted shipping companies to raise their rates, pushing up overall transportation costs.

What African businesses should know?

According to Dimerco’s report, freight companies are cancelling sailings, changing vessel routes, and increasing prices to cope with the situation. Meanwhile, US–China trade talks might extend their deadline to 12 August, which adds more uncertainty. To navigate the current challenges in global shipping, African importers and exporters need to take proactive steps. It’s important to stay informed about freight developments, particularly from major trade regions such as the United States, China, and Southeast Asia. Businesses should engage with their logistics providers early and aim to schedule shipments at least two to three weeks in advance. During the rainy season, using waterproof or shrink-wrapped packaging can help protect goods in transit. Companies should also be aware of potential additional costs, including peak season surcharges and port congestion fees. Lastly, delays should be anticipated, so maintaining extra inventory or securing backup suppliers can help minimise disruption.

Opportunities for Africa

Even with the challenges, there are also opportunities for Africa With changes in global shipping routes, some carriers may explore alternative hubs. African ports that offer strong infrastructure and efficient customs procedures could become attractive options for increased traffic. Exporters across the continent who can provide consistent and timely services may gain the trust of international buyers seeking to avoid countries affected by tariffs. At the same time, trade within Africa could see a boost, as businesses turn to more local and regional supply chains to reduce dependence on distant markets.

“Africa must be smart and flexible. Countries that invest in ports, warehousing, and customs will benefit from the changes.”

Kathy Liu, Dimerco.

The August freight report from Dimerco is a clear warning: the global shipping system is changing fast. What happens in Asia and the US doesn’t stay there. It can affect cargo prices, transit times, and trade patterns in Africa too.

African governments, ports, traders, and logistics providers must work together to stay prepared. Flexibility, early planning, and regional cooperation will help Africa face these global shifts and maybe even turn them into new chances for growth.