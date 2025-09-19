Kale Summit organized by Kale Logistics (Kale), focused on new infrastructure, policies, future demands, the rise of smart terminals, community-driven ecosystems, and the growing impact of e-commerce.

Over 50 maritime and air cargo experts from more than 20 countries gathered in Dubai from September 12-14 for the Summit, a thought-leadership event dedicated to fostering multimodal collaboration to address the logistics industry's most pressing challenges.

Vineet Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Kale said, “Our aim with combining the two tracks of our summit was to create a multi-modal space for us to discuss the issues that affect the entire industry.”

In the summit sustainability was identified as a main concern. Participants called for an end to fragmented, siloed approaches, and highlighted the need to leverage technology to drive efficiencies and improve communication on progress.

The delegation also highlighted the evolving nature of competition between ports and airports, noting that both require multimodal integration to remain competitive in the face of changing trade patterns.

"Ports and airports can no longer afford to act in isolation, because the challenges we face, whether cutting emissions, improving resilience, or adapting to new trade patterns, require a collective response,” Malhotra added.