EFL Global has appointed Rooso Ramachandran as its Global CEO, strengthening the organisation’s focus on global collaboration, customer centricity and execution across markets.

Ramachandran has been with EFL for more than two decades and has played a key role in driving the company’s growth, strengthening strategic partnerships and expanding capabilities across key industries. He took over the role of Global CEO in May 2026 after serving as Chief Executive Officer of EFL India since November 2021.

Before leading EFL India, Ramachandran held several leadership positions within the organisation. He served as Director at EFL from 2011 to 2022 and earlier worked as Regional Head at EFL from 2004 to 2011. Prior to joining EFL, he was associated with Scanwell Freight Express, where he worked for nearly eight years as Senior Executive Assistant Manager.

The appointment follows the transition of former Global CEO Shanmugam Senthilnathan, who said he is moving into a new role as Founder of Lotus Holdings & Investments.

Senthilnathan said his journey with EFL began 30 years ago with the founding of EFL India and described serving as the company’s Global CEO over the past decade as “the honour of a lifetime”. He added that beyond the milestones, he valued the learning, resilience during challenges and the spirit of the team he led.

EFL Global said the appointment marks a new chapter for the organisation as it continues its next phase of growth. The company added that it looks forward to the leadership, stability and long-term vision Ramachandran will bring to the role.

EFL Global traces its origins to 1982, when Hanif Yusoof founded Expolanka Freight in Colombo, Sri Lanka, with a five-member team operating from a small office. The company began as a freight forwarding agency focused on the Indian Subcontinent and gradually expanded its presence. It set up operations in India in 1996 and later entered Vietnam in 2007, while Expolanka Holdings was formed in 2003 to bring its businesses under one structure.

The company’s growth continued in the following years. Expolanka Holdings was listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange in 2011. In 2012, Expolanka Freight was rebranded as EFL, marking a shift in its global positioning. By this time, the company had also started expanding into new markets and services.

EFL Global became part of SG Holdings in 2014, when SG Holdings Global acquired a majority stake in Expolanka Holdings. This marked its integration into the Japanese group’s global logistics network.

Over time, EFL Global expanded its international footprint. By 2022, the company operated more than 70 offices across 34 countries with a workforce of over 3,000 employees. It serves multiple sectors including fashion, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive and humanitarian logistics.