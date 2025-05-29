African airlines saw a 4.7 percent year-on-year increase in cargo demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), in April 2025.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 9.7 percent YoY, according to the latest update from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

While total air cargo demand rose by 5.8 percent in April compared to April 2024 levels (+6.5 percent for international operations), capacity increased by 6.3 percent compared to April 2024 (+6.9% for international operations), the update added.

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA says: "Air cargo demand grew strongly in April, with volumes up 5.8 percent year-on-year, building on March’s solid performance. Seasonal demand for fashion and consumer goods - front-loading ahead of U.S. tariff changes - and lower jet fuel prices have combined to boost air cargo. With available capacity at record levels and yields improving, the outlook for air cargo is encouraging. While April brought good news, stresses in world trade are no secret. Shifts in trade policy, particularly in the U.S., are already reshaping demand and export dynamics. Airlines will need to remain flexible as the situation develops over the coming months."

April regional performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 10 percent year-on-year demand growth in April. Capacity increased by 9.4 percent year-on-year.

North American carriers saw 4.2 percent YoY demand growth and capacity increased by 4.6 percent.

European carriers saw 2.9 percent YoY demand growth and capacity increased 3.3 percent YoY.

Middle Eastern carriers saw 2.3 percent increase in demand while capacity was up 5.5 percent.

Latin American carriers saw a 10.1 percent year-on-year increase in demand growth, the strongest growth among the regions. Capacity increased 8.5 percent year-on-year.

All international routes experienced growth in April, except for Middle East-Europe, Africa-Asia and intra-European routes, the update added.