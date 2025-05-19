House of Shipping, a leading provider of business consultancy and advisory services to the maritime and logistics industries, has announced the appointment of Alessandra Ronco as its new Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ronco will continue to serve as the company’s Global Chief Legal Officer, a role she has held since 2022.

Alessandra Ronco brings over 20 years of international industry experience to her new leadership position. Her appointment signals a new era of strategic continuity and growth for House of Shipping, reflecting the organisation’s confidence in her deep industry knowledge, legal acumen, and forward-thinking leadership.

Before joining House of Shipping, Ronco served as Legal Director at Arkas Container and Shipping Transport S.A., where she was part of the Management Directors Team for the Liner Service. Her earlier tenure at Maersk Line spanned a decade, during which she held diverse roles in legal, customer service, network design, and partnership management.

Since 2022, she has been instrumental in shaping House of Shipping’s legal strategy and strengthening its position as a trusted advisory partner for clients in the maritime and logistics sectors. Her work spans key areas including cooperation agreements, P&I claims, FD&D matters, and competition and regulatory law.

Under her leadership, the legal department has transformed into a vital consulting pillar that aligns legal risk management with business growth and sustainability. As Global CEO, Ronco will now lead the broader vision and strategy of the organisation during a period of increasing demand for integrated and compliance-driven consulting in shipping and logistics.

“I am honoured to step into this role and continue supporting House of Shipping’s dynamic growth journey,” said Ronco. “Together, we will maintain our focus on driving meaningful progress through collaboration, forward-thinking solutions for our customers, and a deep commitment to sustainable growth.”

Her appointment is expected to accelerate the company’s expansion and innovation goals, placing a strong emphasis on legal resilience, customer-focused solutions, and long-term value creation.

With Alessandra Ronco at the helm, House of Shipping is well-positioned to navigate the evolving complexities of the global maritime landscape and strengthen its position as a trusted industry advisor.