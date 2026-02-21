APM Capital Morocco S.A., the local fund management arm of the Danish firm A.P. Moller Capital, has announced the final closing of its Morocco-focused transport and logistics fund. This specialized investment vehicle was established as part of a strategic initiative by the Mohammed VI Investment Fund to catalyze private capital, accelerate national growth, and foster sustainable job creation across the Kingdom.

The fund successfully secured total commitments of MAD 1,640 Mn, which is approximately $178 Mn. This financial capacity is further amplified by a co-investment of MAD 600 Mn, or $65 Mn, from A.P. Moller Capital’s Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II K/S. Consequently, the total capital available for deployment into Morocco's logistics ecosystem stands at MAD 2,240 Mn, representing roughly $243 Mn.

Managed by CEO Ghislane Guedira, the fund aims to address the growing demand for high-quality infrastructure as Morocco becomes a primary near-shoring hub for European markets. The investment strategy targets an active pipeline across several key segments, including international express logistics, third-party logistics services, air cargo handling, and temperature-controlled storage solutions. Regarding the strategy, Ghislane Guedira stated: “The strategy mobilises both domestic and international capital into Morocco’s transport and logistics sector. Combining A.P. Moller Capital’s global experience with strong local expertise on the ground, we will focus on developing and scaling high-quality businesses and supporting their long-term operational performance and growth.”

Kim Fejfer, CEO of A.P. Moller Capital, emphasized that Morocco is a priority market characterized by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and a proven track record, notably through the successful investment in Mass Céréales Al Maghreb, which was fully exited in 2025. Commenting on the expansion, Fejfer said: “Morocco is a priority market for A.P. Moller Capital, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rising near-shoring activity and sustained investment in transport and logistics infrastructure. It is a market we have known well for a long time, where we have invested across a full cycle, and where our industrial and operational expertise led to us being selected by FM6I to deploy long-term capital into attractive sectors.”

By combining global industrial expertise with deep local knowledge, the fund is positioned to enhance the long-term operational excellence of the Moroccan transport sector. This move aligns with national goals to establish the region as a critical logistics bridge between Europe and the African continent, ensuring that Morocco remains a competitive destination for international trade and investment.