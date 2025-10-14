Astral Aviation has appointed Darryl Judd as Executive Director and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer (CSTO), a move aimed at strengthening the airline’s presence and operations in Africa. Judd will lead the company’s transition to a more robust scheduled-network model, focusing on customer-centric services, operational discipline, safety, and performance.

From its African hubs in Nairobi and Johannesburg, Astral is expanding eastwards into Asia and Oceania, supported by scheduled routes and a growing portfolio of customer programme flying. The airline’s network benefits from over 60 interline agreements and strategic collaborations with global carriers, providing end-to-end solutions and wider distribution for its customers.

Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder and CEO of Astral Aviation, said Judd’s appointment comes at a critical time as the airline accelerates its shift toward a disciplined scheduled network. He added that Judd’s leadership will help modernise the wide-body fleet, optimise partnerships, and strengthen operations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Judd, who has more than 30 years of airline and air cargo experience, previously held senior roles at Ansett Australia, Ansett New Zealand, AWAS, Alfa Aerospace, and A.P. Moller–Maersk across IMEA. He is also Managing Partner of Logistics Executive Group, advising airlines and logistics businesses.

Commenting on his new role, Judd said, “My focus is straightforward: turn strategy into scheduled capacity, reliable operations and measurable customer outcomes. We will prioritise safety and performance, invest in our people, and scale solutions that make Astral the most customer-driven cargo airline linking Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.”